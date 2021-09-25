Berg, Martha Ellen VermaasMarch 30, 1916 - September 8, 2021Martha Ellen Vermaas Berg, was born on a farm in Firth, NE on March 30, 1916. She passed away September 8, 2021 in Pueblo, CO at the age of 105 years. She lived in Omaha from 1940 to 1980, working as a bookkeeper for the Jerry Leonard Big and Tall stores until she retired after 28 years, by which time she was controller of a chain of 10 stores plus a large mail order business. She is survived and will be missed by her children: Larry Berg (Carol Queener); 3 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.Interment will take place 11am Monday, September 27, Forest Lawn Cemetery.