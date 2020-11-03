Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha E. Rico
Rico, Martha E.

November 2, 1948 - November 1, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, David Rico Sr.; grandparents and brother, Ted Kaasch. Survived by children, David Andrew Jr. (Tammy) Rico, Walter Erving and Leslie Rico; brothers, Ed, Al, Lorin; sisters, Gen, Carol, Marilyn and MaryLou; grandchildren, Zachery, Jackson, Andrew, Walter Jr., Riley, Ethan, Brittany, Brianna, Anabelle and Melinda See; four great-grandchildren; many family and friends.

MEMORIAL VISITATION Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.