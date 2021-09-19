Gillespie, Martha (Kubes)
September 22, 1928 - April 7, 2020
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo on January 5, 2009; three brothers: infant Jerome, Frank, and James "Jim"; sister, Marjorie Henn; and son-in-law, Dr. David Evert. She is survived by her children, David Gillespie of Oxnard CA, Rebecca Evert of Sebastopol CA, Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie of Wichita KS, Kristine (Allen) Sudduth of Santa Rosa CA, Dan Gillespie of Battle Creek NE, Jan (Steven) Bode of La Vista NE, and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie of Oakhill, VA; sister, Marian Wiebelhaus of La Vista, NE; sister-in-law, Margo Wiebelhaus, Fort Collins, CO; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Very accepting, authentic and generous, Martha was a favorite of many nieces, nephews, and her children's friends.
VISITATION: Friday, September 24, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 25, 1030am. All Services at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Battle Creek, NE. INTERMENT: St Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery. Memorials to be directed to the Battle Creek Public School Foundation, battlecreekschools.net
; or Faith Regional Hospice, Norfolk; or mailed to Jan Bode, 7801 S 70th St, La Vista, NE 68128.
HASEMANN FUNERAL HOMES
302 N. Lincoln St., Wayne, NE 68787
402 375-3100 | www. hasemannfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.