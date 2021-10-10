Survived by husband, Leonard W. Hardnett Jr; sister, Sandra Franklin; children, JaTaun McNair; Angie Hardnett-Smith; Leonard Hardnett III, and Nicole Hardnett; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
WAKE: Tuesday, 6-8pm Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St; Interment: Graceland Cemetery.
THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
Praying that the Lord will comfort you all during this difficult time.
Lisa Jackson
October 13, 2021
We are sorry to hear about your loss we want to let you know our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time! Martha Ann will be forever in my heart!
Rosemary Dean and Oliver
October 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. My memories of Mrs. Hardnett, as I always knew her, are of a woman who opened her home to a shy, young girl. I always felt welcomed and loved in your home. She was not just a Girl Scout leader; she was the very best kind of role model and left a lifelong impression on me.