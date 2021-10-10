Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Ann Hardnett
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St
Omaha, NE
Hardnett, Martha Ann (Franklin)

Age 73 - October 5, 2021

Survived by husband, Leonard W. Hardnett Jr; sister, Sandra Franklin; children, JaTaun McNair; Angie Hardnett-Smith; Leonard Hardnett III, and Nicole Hardnett; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

WAKE: Tuesday, 6-8pm Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St; Interment: Graceland Cemetery.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24th St, Omaha, NE
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem Baptist Church
3131 Lake St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Praying that the Lord will comfort you all during this difficult time.
Lisa Jackson
October 13, 2021
We are sorry to hear about your loss we want to let you know our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time! Martha Ann will be forever in my heart!
Rosemary Dean and Oliver
October 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family. My memories of Mrs. Hardnett, as I always knew her, are of a woman who opened her home to a shy, young girl. I always felt welcomed and loved in your home. She was not just a Girl Scout leader; she was the very best kind of role model and left a lifelong impression on me.
Amy Finlay Vasina
Other
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results