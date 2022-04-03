Menu
Martha M. Jones
Jones, Martha M.

February 22, 1920 - March 23, 2022

Preceded in death by her husband, Willis R. Jones; daughter-in-law Betty Jones; grandchildren, Greg Jones and Margery Jones. Survived by her children, Robert Jones, Richard (Judie) Jones, William Jones, Charlie Jones, Kathleen (Paul) Stone, Stephen (Meg) Jones, Edward (Kelly) Jones, Sharon (Bill) Veys, and Mary Beth (Jeff) Kafka; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, her extended famiy and many good friends.

MASS of CHRISTAIN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, with ENTOMBMENT in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Monday, after 4pm at the Church, with WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Philp Neri Catholic Church.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.
