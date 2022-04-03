Jones, Martha M.



February 22, 1920 - March 23, 2022



Preceded in death by her husband, Willis R. Jones; daughter-in-law Betty Jones; grandchildren, Greg Jones and Margery Jones. Survived by her children, Robert Jones, Richard (Judie) Jones, William Jones, Charlie Jones, Kathleen (Paul) Stone, Stephen (Meg) Jones, Edward (Kelly) Jones, Sharon (Bill) Veys, and Mary Beth (Jeff) Kafka; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, her extended famiy and many good friends.



MASS of CHRISTAIN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, with ENTOMBMENT in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Monday, after 4pm at the Church, with WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Philp Neri Catholic Church.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



72nd Street Chapel



1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.