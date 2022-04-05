Menu
Martha M. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Jones, Martha M.

February 22, 1920 - March 23, 2022

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, with ENTOMBMENT in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Philp Neri Catholic Church.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Bob and Family I very sad to hear of your mom's passing may she rest in peace. I knew your dad as he worked with my dad at the Post Office and I thought a lot of him an so did my dad. May God watch over you all and give you strength. Your friend always Linda Joons
Linda Joons
April 3, 2022
