Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha M. Fritz
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Fritz, Martha M.

April 16, 1947 - November 16, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Cecilia Hughes; sisters, Kathy Hughes, Joyce Swanson and Nora Vondra; brother, George Hughes.

Survived by her daughters, Molly Graham, Rebecca O'Connor (Thomas); grandchildren, Jazmine, Julian, Makai, Ella and Declan; sisters, Connie Vondra, Veronica Barry (Tom); brother, Patrick Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews.

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, November 19th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 20th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.