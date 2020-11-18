Fritz, Martha M.



April 16, 1947 - November 16, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, George and Cecilia Hughes; sisters, Kathy Hughes, Joyce Swanson and Nora Vondra; brother, George Hughes.



Survived by her daughters, Molly Graham, Rebecca O'Connor (Thomas); grandchildren, Jazmine, Julian, Makai, Ella and Declan; sisters, Connie Vondra, Veronica Barry (Tom); brother, Patrick Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews.



VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, November 19th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 20th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.