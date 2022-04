Swanigan, Martha E.November 10, 1928 - March 19, 2021Martha Elizabeth Swanigan, 92, went to be in her Heavenly home on March 19, 2021. She was born November 10, 1928 to Raymond P. Hoover and Ruby Evans Hoover in Elkland, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Alvin E. Swanigan on December 24, 1946 in Harrison, Arkansas. Martha's primary profession was being a wife and mother. Later in her life, she became co-owner of Family Camper Center with Alvin in Springfield, Nebraska. Martha was a member of Marshall Drive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, and infant son, Phillip Galen Swanigan. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Harold) Morton; sons, Ronnie (Mary), Gary (Wanda), Brian; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Kahler-Dolce Mortuary441 No. Washington StPapillion, NE | 402-339-3232