Preceded in death by parents, Salvatore A. and Nora A. Greco; and great-niece, Olivia. Survived by siblings, Rosemary Paskach (David), Therese Rennels (Doug), Anthony "Nino" Greco (Ann), Tom Greco (Staci), Sam, Bridget J., Amy, and Eve Greco; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 15th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 16, 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.
I am so sorry to hear about Marty`s passing. I just found out (02-10-22). I had no idea. I am still employed at Nebraska Med and I hadn`t seen him in a while and inquired to where he was. Him and I were in housekeeping at Clarkson years back. Once again I`m so sorry and send my condolences.
John Dubas
Work
February 10, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the Greco family. I enjoyed working with Marty at NebraskaMed. He was a great guy.
Margaret Nusser Gerlach
December 14, 2021
Nino,Ann ,and the Greco I am sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you. God Bless
Joel McQuinn
December 14, 2021
I remember playing Basketball with Martin at St. Frances Cabrini on Sunday nights, when we were younger.
Martin was such a fun guy! I'm so sorry to hear this.
Lots of love and hugs for the Greco family and friends.
Bernie
Bernie Venditte
Friend
December 13, 2021
God Bless the entire Greco family deepest sympathies R.I.P. Martin
Jim Monzu
December 13, 2021
Marty- I truly can´t believe you are gone. You were the best co-worker, and would do ANYTHING I ever asked. You had such a big heart, and will be missed by all.
Jenna Didier
December 12, 2021
Ne med dialysis family
December 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Martin´s passing. He was such a good guy. RIP.
Bob and Kathy Herrera
Friend
December 12, 2021
RIH Marty. May God comfort your family. I offer my sincere condolences to Greco Family. PVI Class of 81