Greco, Martin P.



October 25, 1962 - December 10, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Salvatore A. and Nora A. Greco; and great-niece, Olivia. Survived by siblings, Rosemary Paskach (David), Therese Rennels (Doug), Anthony "Nino" Greco (Ann), Tom Greco (Staci), Sam, Bridget J., Amy, and Eve Greco; many nieces, nephews, and friends.



VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 15th, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 16, 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.). INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.