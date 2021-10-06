Menu
Martin "Marty" Johnson
Central High School
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Martin "Marty"

Age 70

Martin "Marty" Johnson passed away on October 1, 2021, after a three-year battle with ALS. Prior to retirement, Martin worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 26 years. He loved music, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

Martin is survived by: wife, Connie Johnson; sons, Brad Johnson (Michelle), Craig Johnson (Erin), Bryan Johnson (Chelsea); grandchildren, Cora, Coen, Elaina, Madelyn; sister, Sandra Lozier (George); other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor. For details, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
His Ginger Cove Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
