Johnson, Martin "Marty"
Age 70
Martin "Marty" Johnson passed away on October 1, 2021, after a three-year battle with ALS. Prior to retirement, Martin worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 26 years. He loved music, the outdoors, and spending time with his family.
Martin is survived by: wife, Connie Johnson; sons, Brad Johnson (Michelle), Craig Johnson (Erin), Bryan Johnson (Chelsea); grandchildren, Cora, Coen, Elaina, Madelyn; sister, Sandra Lozier (George); other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor. For details, visit bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.