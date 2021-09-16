Menu
Martin P. "Marty" Lenhart
Elkhorn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Lenhart, Martin P. "Marty"

Age 71

Martin P. "Marty" Lenhart, of Omaha, died Sept. 14, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Malvin and Maxine Lenhart. Survived by wife, Therese of Omaha; son, Trevor and Amy of Arlington, NE; daughter, Mikki Roza, and significant other Scott Turner of Bennington; grandchildren, Braylon and Huxley Roza, and Bob the dog; brothers, Mitchell and Roxanne, Mark and Kim; sister, Michelle and Scott Klassen; and many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the funeral home. Private interment. Memorials to the family.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to Marty's family. I had a lot of great times with my old buddy Marty. I will cherish those memories until we meet again. Our prayers are with you all.
Rich and Jayma Hawkins
Friend
September 21, 2021
Our sympathies to the family. We know Tyler loved Marty!
Doug and Jill Hoops
September 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Theresa and children and relatives.
Will & Kathy Witt
September 17, 2021
I will really miss my favorite cousin. Marty was one of a kind. He always made me laugh. The Lenhart family has lost our MFP(Most Fun Person). We'll miss you terribly, Marty!
Jack Lenhart
Family
September 16, 2021
Take care Theresa my prayers are with you and your family at this time of sorrow. There are know words just sending my love and prayers to you.
Deborah Sass Harland
September 16, 2021
