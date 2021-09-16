Lenhart, Martin P. "Marty"Age 71Martin P. "Marty" Lenhart, of Omaha, died Sept. 14, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Malvin and Maxine Lenhart. Survived by wife, Therese of Omaha; son, Trevor and Amy of Arlington, NE; daughter, Mikki Roza, and significant other Scott Turner of Bennington; grandchildren, Braylon and Huxley Roza, and Bob the dog; brothers, Mitchell and Roxanne, Mark and Kim; sister, Michelle and Scott Klassen; and many nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at the funeral home. Private interment. Memorials to the family.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222