Diaz, Martin V. Sr.January 30, 1934 - November 15, 2020Martin is preceded in death by daughter, Jessica; and granddaughter, Katrina. He is survived by wife, Margaret; daughters, Mary and Connie; sons, David (Linda), Martin Jr., Mark (Dayna); grandchildren, Ashley, Makayla, Tyson, Taylor, Daniel, Holly, Steve and Sara, Jolyn and Jody.VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5-7pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171