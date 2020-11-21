Menu
Martin V. Diaz Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Diaz, Martin V. Sr.

January 30, 1934 - November 15, 2020

Martin is preceded in death by daughter, Jessica; and granddaughter, Katrina. He is survived by wife, Margaret; daughters, Mary and Connie; sons, David (Linda), Martin Jr., Mark (Dayna); grandchildren, Ashley, Makayla, Tyson, Taylor, Daniel, Holly, Steve and Sara, Jolyn and Jody.

VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 2020, from 5-7pm, with Wake Service at 7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
23
Wake
7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
