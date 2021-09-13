Born in Omaha, Martina was preceded in death by her mother, Madonna Cramer Tribulato; her father, Louis F. Tribulato; brothers, Anthony and Christopher; and brothers-in-law, Scott Johnson and Beniamino Testolin. She is survived by sisters: Mary Lucien Lynch (Pat), Anne Marie Cleary (Joe), Barbara Brannen (John), Antoinette Tribulato, Suzanne Vogel (Blair), Paula Tribulato, and Carla Johnson; sister-in-law, Darla Tribulato; brothers: Peter, Matthew (Mariela), Michael, and Patrick; many loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 16, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 17, at 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, or to Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, SD.
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Tribulato family during this most difficult period.
May God bless all of you.
Phil Walker
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Martina. She was a kind and good soul that will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the Tribulatos. Rest in peace Marty.
Mark Svoboda
September 16, 2021
Lou, Cary, Teresa, Rene, Sean
September 13, 2021
Kay O.
September 13, 2021
My sweet cousin, I have the best memories! You´re the only cousin I´ve ever been able to carry around! I used to call you my little monkey. I am so sad that you are gone but know you are resting in total peace. I love you.
To all of my cousins and family, I love you all
Cathy Griffin
Family
September 13, 2021
Love and Blessings to You Martina on your final journey.
A new STAR is born.
..
Aunt Virginia McKay .
September 13, 2021
My little cousin Martina played soccor was very smart, funny and loved life. That is how I remember her. My shnres it peace and say hi to Grandma.
Ken McKay
Family
September 13, 2021
Matt, so sorry to hear of your loss. Stay strong...
Roger Brandt
September 13, 2021
My heart was saddened to hear about Martina's passing. I hope that all of the Tribulato family can find comfort in the loving, fond, memories of Martina and that the love from close and far sustains you through this difficult time. Prayers and hugs for all- Philis