Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marty T. Swanson
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Swanson, Marty T.

December 11, 1948 - January 7, 2022

Survived by wife of 43 years, Linda Swanson; son, Mark Swanson; daughter, Kacey Kent and husband Jordan; grandchildren, Lucian and Remi; sister, Marsha Stewart and husband James; and many other relatives and friends.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). A Private Burial will take place later at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Duane McClain
January 10, 2022
Linda, Mark, Kasey, & Marsha - I've been deeply affected by Marty's passing. He was a wonderful guy in every way. As you know, we grew up together. It was a good time and place to be a kid. I have wonderful memories of that period. I'm waiting for Covid test results--I will certainly attend the memorial if cleared. I'm so sorry for you loss, a loss we all feel. -Duane McClain
Duane McClain
Friend
January 10, 2022
I AM SO VERY SORRY TO HEAR OF MARTY SWANSON'S PASSING. HE WAS A CHILDHOOD FRIEND OF MINE WHEN I LIVED ON SOUTH 19th Street IN SOUTH OMAHA IN THE 1950's. OUR OTHER FRIENDS CONSISTED OF PAULY PSERROS, STAN "DOC" WISNIESKI, AND GEORGE VEROOTIS. THOSE WERE GREAT YEARS. I HOPE HIS FAMILY FINDS THE STRENGTH TO COPE WITH THIS SADNESS.
Donn Kaplan
January 10, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results