Swanson, Marty T.
December 11, 1948 - January 7, 2022
Survived by wife of 43 years, Linda Swanson; son, Mark Swanson; daughter, Kacey Kent and husband Jordan; grandchildren, Lucian and Remi; sister, Marsha Stewart and husband James; and many other relatives and friends.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). A Private Burial will take place later at the Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit:www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2022.