Linda, Mark, Kasey, & Marsha - I've been deeply affected by Marty's passing. He was a wonderful guy in every way. As you know, we grew up together. It was a good time and place to be a kid. I have wonderful memories of that period. I'm waiting for Covid test results--I will certainly attend the memorial if cleared. I'm so sorry for you loss, a loss we all feel. -Duane McClain

Duane McClain Friend January 10, 2022