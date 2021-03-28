Belik, Marvin ErnestMarvin Ernest Belik, age 79, died on February 3, 2021, at his home in Mesa, AZ. Marvin was born on December 1, 1941, in Omaha, to Ernest and Rose (Chmelka) Belik. He was raised in Prague, NE with his two brothers, Robert and Ernest. Marvin graduated from Prague High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army, then moved to Omaha, where he met his former wife and started a family. In 1971, Marvin returned to Prague with his family and started a business operating an auto repair shop. He served as Fire Chief for the Prague Volunteer Fire Department for many years. As part of the Centennial Celebration for Prague, Marvin was part of a team that baked the 'World's Largest Kolache'. Marvin moved to Mesa, AZ in 1995. He became a part of the local community and spent his time walking the nature trails near his home, riding his bike and spending time with friends.Marvin is survived by his daughters, Brenda Belik Ristea and Rebecca Belik; his grandchildren, Rose Ristea and Ryan Ristea; his brother Ernest Belik, Jr; many family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rose Belik; and his brother, Robert Belik. Marvin has been Interred at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Veterans charity.