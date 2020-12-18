Greenwood, Marvin C.
November 27, 1927 - May 18, 2020
Marvin (Mike) died of natural causes in Newport Beach, CA. He died in the hospital. He was born to parents, Albert Newton Greenwood and Christina Louise Greenwood, in Craig, NE. He attended elementary school in Uehling and graduated from Uehling High School in 1945. After farming successfully for several years, he decided to attend college. He graduated from Omaha University in 1955 with a B.S. in Education. He taught for several years finally settling into a teaching position with Anaheim Unified School District that lasted for over 40 years. He taught math. During his career, Marvin served as a coach and as a department head. On September 1, 1959 he married Joanne Greenwood from Omaha Nebraska. After marriage, the couple moved to Long Beach California. They later purchased homes in Westminster and finally in Huntington Beach. In 1961 Marvin returned to school to get his MA in Education from the Long Beach State University. Well respected by friends and family for his midwestern hospitality, he thrived in his chosen career as a teacher and supported his wife and children in their endeavors making time for regular return trips to visit his extended family in Nebraska.
He is survived by daughter, Michelle Greenwood of Huntington Beach, CA; son, Scott Greenwood and his wife, Kathleen Greenwood of Guadalupe, CA; four grandchildren, John Greenwood and Luke Greenwood of Huntington Beach, CA, and Justine of CO and Andrew of CA; numerous nieces and nephews in Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona and California. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Greenwood; his parents, Newton and Christina Greenwood; his sister, Rachael Larson; and his brother, David Greenwood.
Funeral Services were held on Sunday, June 4, 2020, at Pacific View Chapel and Cemetery in Corona del Mar, CA at 10am. The viewing started at 9am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to American Heart Association
, American Kidney Fund or the Argo Cemetery, Oakland, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.