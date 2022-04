Been thinking of you ever since I heard the news about Marvin. He fought and won so many health battles in his life but this one was just too big for him and God decided he should suffer no more and took him to heaven where he now has peace and is free from pain. I hope all the wonderful memories the two of you made live long in your heart bringing you peace and comfort Sharon. I love you!

Dianne Riecken January 2, 2022