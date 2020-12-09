Menu
Marvin Lewis "Blackie" Richards
Richards, Marvin Lewis "Blackie"

October 20, 1923 - December 7, 2020

97 years young. A fixture of Omaha, Marv opened The Interlude Lounge in 1966. Preceded by parents, Hymie and Rose Richards; brother, David (Sonny); sisters, Celia Cooper (Nate), Joan Raduziner (Bennett); son-in-law, Joe. Survived by wife, Roberta "Bobbi"; daughter, Marlee Kopecky; son, Mike Richards (Dave Frost); grandsons, Jeff Bailey (Molly), Mike Bailey (Lacey); great granddaughter, Dylan Bailey; brother-in-law, Michael Skolnik (Marsha); nieces and nephews; 5 granddoggies; and many friends. He was loved!!

Whenever the world is safe from covid, the awful disease that stole him from us, we will celebrate his life with family and friends!!

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Molly, I was the nurse who helped you with Richard. I was so glad to meet you and Richard and help take care of him. Thanks for sharing the photos and stories of his life. He was an amazing man! My sincere condolences for you and your family.
Elaine Stuckey
December 13, 2020
Howard Goldman
December 12, 2020
My heart goes out to the family! What an amazing life he had! So many great memories for you to keep in your hearts! RIP Blackie
Krystal Winter
December 11, 2020
Indeed he was an Omaha fixture. Anywhere he went, everyone knew "Blackie." But more importantly he was a Hillside Drive fixture. I was so fortunate to grow up two doors down from his wonderful family. So many great memories. Bobbi, Marlee and Mike, I hope you know how much we all loved him.
John Malloy
December 9, 2020
I had the pleasure of spending time with Blackie during his recent hospitalization. He spoke so fondly of his family. Sending many prayers.
Rachel
December 9, 2020
