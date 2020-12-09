Richards, Marvin Lewis "Blackie"
October 20, 1923 - December 7, 2020
97 years young. A fixture of Omaha, Marv opened The Interlude Lounge in 1966. Preceded by parents, Hymie and Rose Richards; brother, David (Sonny); sisters, Celia Cooper (Nate), Joan Raduziner (Bennett); son-in-law, Joe. Survived by wife, Roberta "Bobbi"; daughter, Marlee Kopecky; son, Mike Richards (Dave Frost); grandsons, Jeff Bailey (Molly), Mike Bailey (Lacey); great granddaughter, Dylan Bailey; brother-in-law, Michael Skolnik (Marsha); nieces and nephews; 5 granddoggies; and many friends. He was loved!!
Whenever the world is safe from covid, the awful disease that stole him from us, we will celebrate his life with family and friends!!
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.