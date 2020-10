Engleman, Mary AliceOctober 29, 1926 - October 10, 2020Mother of Dennis Engleman, Nancy Ring, and Gail Karlen.VISITATION: Sunday, October 18, 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 19, at 10am at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 9416 Pacific St. Interment to follow in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com