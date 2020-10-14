Engleman, Mary Alice
October 29, 1926 - October 10, 2020
Mother of Dennis Engleman, Nancy Ring, and Gail Karlen.
VISITATION: Sunday, October 18, 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 19, at 10am at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 9416 Pacific St. Interment to follow in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.