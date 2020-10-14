Menu
Mary Alice Engleman
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Engleman, Mary Alice

October 29, 1926 - October 10, 2020

Mother of Dennis Engleman, Nancy Ring, and Gail Karlen.

VISITATION: Sunday, October 18, 5-7pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 19, at 10am at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 9416 Pacific St. Interment to follow in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Oct
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Hills Baptist Church
9416 Pacific St.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
