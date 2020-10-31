Pfeifer, Mary Alice



July 16, 1934 - October 28, 2020



VISITATION following CDC Guidelines: Sunday, November 1st from 2pm to 3pm, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 2nd, 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 2pm, St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey, Nebraska.



Complete notice later.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.