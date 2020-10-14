Menu
Mary Alice Wardian
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Wardian, Mary Alice (Scanlan)

November 10, 1928 - October 13, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, James F. Survived by children: Susan Wardian Hartung (Bob), Joseph Wardian (Helen), Elizabeth Fox (David), Mark Wardian (Jana), John Wardian (Carol), Jeanne Maher (Bob), Terri English and Colleen Killeen (Marty); 21 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Scanlan; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, October 15th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 16th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas More Endowment Fund.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St.
