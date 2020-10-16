It is my belief that one would be hard pressed to find a finer example of a life lived in the true nature of what this species was originally intended to emulate. I am so blessed to have been able to share even a moment with her. The memories that I hold of her are precious. I wish that I had taken more opportunities to share time with her. The person she embodied, that of an honest, compassionate, caring, understanding, and loving wife, mother, and friend, is one that seems to be in short supply . These qualities she possessed were true; her strength and virtues should be a model for the future. In the past I am today... Standing barely hip high to my aunt Mary, receiving a hug, taking in the warm, wonderful, happiness infused Christmas time smells of the Wardian household I hold so dear. The memories of which were given only by the grace of God. I will by the grace of God never forget you Aunt Mary.. Thank you... By the grace of God we will meet again. Rest in peace.

Phillip John Haarmann October 14, 2020