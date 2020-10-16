Wardian, Mary Alice (Scanlan)
November 10, 1928 - October 13, 2020
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 16th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas More Endowment Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.