Mary Ann Bader
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Bader, Mary Ann

December 17, 1936 - October 13, 2020

Preceded by husband Gail Bader. Survived by children, Dan (Debbie) Bader, Doug (Linda) Bader, Sue Carew, Scott Bader, Tim (Teri) Bader, and Ann Anderson; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Longtime member of Stonebridge Church.

MEMORIAL SERIVICE: 10am Saturday, October 24, at Roeder Mortuary.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
