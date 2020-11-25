Connor, Mary Ann



September 16, 1926 - November 23, 2020



Mary Ann 'Maudie' Connor has died peacefully at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edmond M. Connor, Jr. and is survived by her children Mary Katherine (Jerry), Ed (Sue), Paul (Deb), Ann (Neal), Tom (Lena), John (Julie) and Jim (Brooke); grandchildren Chris (Crystal), Brian (Adrienne), Adam, Michael (Brie), Mark, Katie, Luke, Miriam (Alex), Paul, Liam (Evie), Charlie and Lars; great-grandchildren CC Eleven, Circa Luna, Elliott Bea and Center Sky.



Mary Ann Keiner was born in Omaha, raised in Dundee by her beloved parents, Gertrude and Frederick Keiner, and attended Saint Margaret Mary's grade school, Duchesne High School and Creighton University. She married her beloved husband Ed in 1949. While raising seven children, she fulfilled a distinguished teaching career at Saint Bernard's and Brownell Talbot grade schools. Through Creighton University, Mary Ann and Ed enjoyed a thirty year relationship with the DeMello Group and Christian Life Community, where Mary Ann served a term as national president. They became Christian activists, teaching in the County Jail, serving food to the homeless and advocating for immigrant workers. They are inspiring examples of kindness, compassion and social responsibility for all of us in these times.



Mary Ann was blessed with boundless energy and robust health. In their seventies, Mary Ann and Ed were able to visit Ireland several times and other favorites, like Tuscany in Italy. They traveled with tennis rackets and could always be found cheering the big tournaments on TV. They shared their love of the great outdoors with their friends and children on the beaches of South Padre Island, the mountains of Colorado and their little cabin in Seabeck, Washington.



Mary Ann is survived by numerous good friends, nieces and nephews, as well as caregivers whom she calls 'family'. She has lived a long and fulfilling life and, although she really didn't want to leave us, her final message to all of us is, "Thank you!".



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, when the family can safely travel. Please send memorials to the Servants of Mary Retirement Fund, 7400 Military Avenue, Omaha, NE, 68134. (402) 571-2547.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.