Dougherty, Mary Ann
September 23, 1933 - November 9, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Donald J. Dougherty; five brothers; two sisters; great-grandson, Jacob Labenz; daughter-in-law, Jody Dougherty. Survived by son, Terry; daughters, Donna Hiatt (Mike); Diane Gschwandegger (Seth); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Nov. 11th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.