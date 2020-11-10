Menu
Mary Ann Dougherty
Dougherty, Mary Ann

September 23, 1933 - November 9, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Donald J. Dougherty; five brothers; two sisters; great-grandson, Jacob Labenz; daughter-in-law, Jody Dougherty. Survived by son, Terry; daughters, Donna Hiatt (Mike); Diane Gschwandegger (Seth); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, Nov. 11th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
