Mary B. Rhoades
Rhoades, Mary B.

Age 97

Formerly of Columbus. A graveside service will be held. in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Omaha. As the virus has limited our gatherings, we hope all who knew Mary will celebrate her life and memories in your hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Universal Healthcare in Bolivia, NC. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-rhodes-memorial-fund or in the manner you wish to remember Mary.

McKOWN FUNERAL HOME

Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
