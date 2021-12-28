Bergantzel, Mary Marie



Age 94



Mary was born April 4, 1927, in Auburn, NE, to the late Clarence and Blanche Dawley. She passed away December 25, 2021, at her residence in Council Bluffs.



Mary graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1945. She later married Henry "Hank" Bergantzel on September 10, 1947. Mary worked as a personal banker and retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 1985, after 22 years of service. Mary was well known for her hardanger and was a member of the POTYS Club and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. After retirement Mary and Hank spent a lot of time motorhoming and camping, they also wintered in Alamo, TX.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband Hank after 72 years of marriage. She was also preceded by her great-grandson, Connor Hunt. Mary is survived by her children, Carolyn (Robert) Stender, Michael (Maureen) Bergantzel, Elaine Pruitt, Gary "Baby Boo" (Danaye) Bergantzel; grandchildren, Michael, Amy Sue, Gary, Michaelena, Marc, Matthew, Brian, Carrie and Angie; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; lifetime friend, Hazel Knouse.



SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, Council Bluffs, IA. Internment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the Cutler - O'Neill - Meyer - Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials to Epworth United Methodist Church or Hillcrest Hospice.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.