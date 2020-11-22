Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Kammandel, Mary Beth

May 15, 1946 - November 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Margaret Kammandel; sister-in-law, Robin K. Kammandel. Survived by brothers: Henry Kammandel, Jr. (Connie), Richard Kammandel (Rachel); nephews: Henry Kammandel III of Newport Beach CA, Donald Cory Kammandel of Dallas TX, Richard Joseph Kammandel (Jaime) of Papillion, NE; niece, Lindsey McAndrews (Eric) of Coconut Creek, FL; great-nephews: William and Vincent McAndrews, Braxton Kammandel.

My sister lived a very dignified life always with a smile and a strong belief in her faith.

Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to Millard Good Samaritan Society or the Methodist Hospital Foundation.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
