Bowne, Mary L.
May 27, 1927 - January 1, 2022
94 Years of Papillion
She was born in Samford, CT the daughter of the late Charles Aloysius and Katherine Meehan Kipphut. She graduated from St. Mary's Acadamy in 1946.
Mary raised her family, working office jobs at White Castle in the 50s and Atlas Construction in the 80s-90s. She moved to Papillion, NE in 1998 to be closer to family, particularly her grandson Kyle. She loved celebrating with her extended family, her family's Irish origins, and celebrating US holidays (particularly July 4th) Mary was married for 31 years to the late Walter Frederick Bowne and is survived by her son Robert (Connie) Bowne of Papillion, NE and Elizabeth (Cindy) Bowne of Edgewater, FL. Her son William Bowne, brothers: Charles W. Kipphut, Thomas J. Kipphut and Paul Kipphut all predeceased her. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Dennis Langdon, Amy (Bill) Jenkins, Kyle Bowne, Erin (Michael) Marano, Megan (Clifton) Roberts and Ryan Lorrow. 8 great-grandchildren: Kenneth Scott, Jacob Langdon, Ravyn Anderson, Oliver Bowne, Sophia Squitieri, Kayla Squitieri, Cadence Squitieri and Charlie Peacock. 1 great-great-grandson Wyatt Scott.
VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-8pm, at Moruary. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 2pm, Columbkille Catholic Church. Private family Interment Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to suggested to the family to be contributed to Hillcrest Shadow Lake for use in community/staff rooms or Alzheimer's Association
