Bunting, Mary AnnJanuary 16, 1945 - June 4, 2021Preceded in death by husband, James Bunting in November of 2020. Survived by daughters Shelley Pickett/husband David, JamieSue Scebold/husband Dave, grandchildren Alisha Teichmeier, Shayla Teichmeier, Drew Scebold, Lily Scebold and Sister Patricia Lucas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE for both Mary Ann and Jim, Saturday June 12th, VISITATION from 10-11am, Service starts at 11am, at Marshall Drive Baptist Church 4845 Marshall Dr. Omaha, NE 68137. Details visit Bramanmortuary.com Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel)6505 South 144th Street - Omaha, NE 68137 - 402-895-3400