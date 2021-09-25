Burden, Mary Etta
July 26, 1932 - September 24, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Richard C. Burden; daughter, Brenda Burden; grandson, Philip. Survived by children: Rick Burden (Pam), Kathy Shaffer (Kevin), Mark Burden, Patty Colvard; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28th from 9:30am to 10:30am followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2021.