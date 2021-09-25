Menu
Mary Etta Burden
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Burden, Mary Etta

July 26, 1932 - September 24, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Richard C. Burden; daughter, Brenda Burden; grandson, Philip. Survived by children: Rick Burden (Pam), Kathy Shaffer (Kevin), Mark Burden, Patty Colvard; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28th from 9:30am to 10:30am followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am, all at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know it's been a long time since I've seen Mary, but I remember her kindness and sweet smile. I want to send, Rick, Pam, and family my deepest sympathy for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you. May God's comfort give you peace at this time. I miss you all, sorry I can't come in, I don't drive anymore. God bless and keep you. Angie
Angela Taylor
Friend
September 25, 2021
