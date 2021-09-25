I know it's been a long time since I've seen Mary, but I remember her kindness and sweet smile. I want to send, Rick, Pam, and family my deepest sympathy for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you. May God's comfort give you peace at this time. I miss you all, sorry I can't come in, I don't drive anymore. God bless and keep you. Angie

Angela Taylor Friend September 25, 2021