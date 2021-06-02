Menu
Mary Marie "Marie" Campbell
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Campbell, Mary "Marie"

June 8, 1948 - May 28, 2021

Omaha - Survived by daughters: Tamara Thomas, Sheila Campbell, Barbara Betts; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; many family and friends.

SERVICE: 1pm Friday, June 4, 2021, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE.

Memorials to Nebraska Hemophilia Association.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love you grandma. Happy Birthday
Cassie
Family
June 8, 2021
Love this pic of Marie! So sorry to hear this. Many good memories of Marie as a coworker from Lozier!
Cheryl Sedam
Work
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss . So many great memories from work and get togethers with Aunt Eddie.
Marcelline Day
Work
June 3, 2021
