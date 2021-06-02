Campbell, Mary "Marie"



June 8, 1948 - May 28, 2021



Omaha - Survived by daughters: Tamara Thomas, Sheila Campbell, Barbara Betts; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; many family and friends.



SERVICE: 1pm Friday, June 4, 2021, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE.



Memorials to Nebraska Hemophilia Association.



Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel



2727 N 108th St.



Omaha, NE 68164



402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.