Campbell, Mary "Marie"
June 8, 1948 - May 28, 2021
Omaha - Survived by daughters: Tamara Thomas, Sheila Campbell, Barbara Betts; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; many family and friends.
SERVICE: 1pm Friday, June 4, 2021, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE.
Memorials to Nebraska Hemophilia Association.
