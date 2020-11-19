McMahon, Mary Catherine (Murphy)



June 20, 1930 - November 16, 2020



Mary Catherine (Murphy) McMahon was born on June 20, 1930 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to parents, Joe and Ann Murphy. Mary and her sister, Rose Ann grew up in Perry, Iowa until she moved to Omaha to attend St. Catherine's School of Nursing. Mary Catherine married her husband, Jerry, on September 17th, 1950 at Holy Name Church. As Jerry went off to serve in the Korean War, Mary Catherine moved back to Perry to live with her mom and her sister. Soon after moving back, she discovered she was pregnant. It was while she was working at Kings Daughter Hospital in Perry, that she found out she'd be having twins, Mary Liz and little Jerry. Reunited with her husband, Mary and Jerry had five more children which they raised in Omaha where they were members of Holy Name Parish. Mary Catherine and her family formed lasting friendships with the 45th Avenue gang and stayed in contact with the remaining members of the cherished group. The family of nine later moved south to Greene Avenue where they became members of St. Bernadette Parish. Mary Catherine lived there for almost 50 years before moving to Papillion Manor and then to Kearney to live with Kurt and Colleen.



Mary Catherine went back to school and earned her Master's degree in 1983. Working as a nurse at Bergan Mercy Hospital brought her great joy in her 45 year career. Setting an example of service and compassion for her family, Mary Catherine won the Spirit of Mercy Award in 2001; a distinguished honor, that was repeated by her daughter Mary Liz in later years. After retiring from nursing, she later went back to volunteer as a receptionist in the surgery center at Bergan Mercy where she was often recognized by many doctors and fellow nurses who had known her from her long tenure there.



Mary's life was filled with faith, family and friends. From having masses said for others to doing countless loads of laundry for family or playing Bunco with the ladies, Mary was always a source of strength and comfort for others. You would never find Mary Catherine in the spotlight, not just because she despised having her picture taken, but because she was always putting others first. She was a woman of few words, but the ones that were spoken, although gentle, were always straight forward and right to the point.



Mary Catherine loved being with her family whether it was traveling to see them, driving them to various appointments, visiting at big family dinners, or just riding along to the grocery store. Some of the best times with her were just sitting quietly on her back porch, not talking, but just enjoying her presence and the sounds of nature.



Her faith in God was a driving force in her life as she started and ended her days in prayer, right up until Jesus welcomed her home into his loving arms. Mary Catherine McMahon passed away on the afternoon of November 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. The Mary circle is now complete.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Joe Murphy; her husband, Jerome John McMahon; her son, Michael; her daughters, Ann and Mary Liz; and her granddaughter Mary Claire.



Mary Catherine is survived by her sister, RoseAnn Andrews; sons, Jerry (Xieguirong) McMahon and Dan (Doreen) McMahon; and daughters, Christine Oxner and Colleen (Kurt) Dannehl. Mary Catherine was blessed with many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



Daughter, sister, wife, mother, Godmother, aunt, grandma, great grandmother, friend, nurse, and neighbor...just a few of the many roles played by Mary Catherine in the past 90 years.



VISITATION: to take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5–7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: to take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 So. 42nd St., Bellevue, NE. 68147). Burial at Calvary Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.