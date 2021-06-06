Menu
Mary Ann Chadderdon
Chadderdon, Mary Ann

Age 100

Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by son, William (survived by his wife, Kathrine Chadderdon of Omaha). Survived by children, Robert (LeeAnn) of Wausau, WI, Catherine (Tom) Malone of Omaha, Thomas of Cedar Rapids, IA and Steven (Carolyn) of Madison, WI; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Gathering with the Family Tuesday 5-7pm at the Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday 10:30am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Omaha; Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery; Memorials to Congregation of St. Joseph or Quilts of Valor. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home-Elkhorn
21901 W, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3535 S, Omaha, NE
