Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Louise Chastain
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Chastain, Mary Louise (Kluck)

August 8, 1927 - December 20, 2020

Mary Lou, age 93, joined her beloved husband of 63 years, C. Richard "Dick" Chastain, in heaven on December 20, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband, C. Richard "Dick" Chastain; parents, Milton and Elsie (Krejci) Kluck; brother, Duane Kluck.

Survived by son, David Chastain (Sue); and daughters, Dian Rizzo (Bill) and Debra Nickels. She was Meme to her 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Melvajean Kluck; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Private Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, Omaha, or Samaritan's Purse International Relief (https://sampur.se/2Ksyz3b). Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Brighton Gardens Omaha and Kindred Hospice.

Mary Lou loved Jesus and trusted in Him for her eternal salvation.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.