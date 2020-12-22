Chastain, Mary Louise (Kluck)
August 8, 1927 - December 20, 2020
Mary Lou, age 93, joined her beloved husband of 63 years, C. Richard "Dick" Chastain, in heaven on December 20, 2020.
Preceded in death by husband, C. Richard "Dick" Chastain; parents, Milton and Elsie (Krejci) Kluck; brother, Duane Kluck.
Survived by son, David Chastain (Sue); and daughters, Dian Rizzo (Bill) and Debra Nickels. She was Meme to her 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Melvajean Kluck; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Private Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, Omaha, or Samaritan's Purse International Relief (https://sampur.se/2Ksyz3b
). Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Brighton Gardens Omaha and Kindred Hospice.
Mary Lou loved Jesus and trusted in Him for her eternal salvation.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2020.