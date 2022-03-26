Chima, Mary E.
December 14, 1947 - March 24, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, Stanley Chima; daughter Chichi Chima; sister, Titi and parents. Survived by sons, Chris and Ike Chima; brother Felix Osadebe; special friend, Pat Okonji; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
VISITATION: Saturday, April 9th, at St. Bernard Catholic Church begining at 9am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bernard Parish.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Apr. 8, 2022.