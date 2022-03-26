Menu
Mary E. Chima
Chima, Mary E.

December 14, 1947 - March 24, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Stanley Chima; daughter Chichi Chima; sister, Titi and parents. Survived by sons, Chris and Ike Chima; brother Felix Osadebe; special friend, Pat Okonji; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

VISITATION: Saturday, April 9th, at St. Bernard Catholic Church begining at 9am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bernard Parish.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 26 to Apr. 8, 2022.
