Chlupacek, Mary Jo (Stanek)
September 21, 1939 - June 21, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Stanek; brother, Bud Stanek. Survived by husband, Ray; children: Ray (Kris) Chlupacek, Renee (Russ) Iwan, and Janice (Jay) Totusek; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Sunday, June 27th, after 5pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 28th, 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Private entombment: St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.