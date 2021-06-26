Menu
Mary Jo Chlupacek
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Chlupacek, Mary Jo (Stanek)

September 21, 1939 - June 21, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Helen Stanek; brother, Bud Stanek. Survived by husband, Ray; children: Ray (Kris) Chlupacek, Renee (Russ) Iwan, and Janice (Jay) Totusek; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Sunday, June 27th, after 5pm with Vigil Service 6:30pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 28th, 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Private entombment: St. John Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the American Cancer Society.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Suzanne and I offer our condolences for the passing of Mary Jo. God bless.
John "Duke" Barrientos Jr.
June 29, 2021
