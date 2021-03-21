Devaney, Mary Jane (Proplesch) "MJ"
May 26, 1940 - January 11, 2021
Age 80. She was the 11th out of 12 children born into the blended family of Gustav and Maude Proplesch. Raised in the family home on Blondo Street in Omaha, during a challenging time in America and they cultivated.
She graduated from Tech High in 1958. A World Herald "Teen of the Week", her aspiration was cited "Wanting to go into business." Bright, popular and athletic, her accolades included: Honors, paper and yearbook staff, class officer, Homecoming Princess, Cheerleading Captain; voted "Ideal Techster" and "Peppiest". She enjoyed working as a lifeguard, swimming and sunbathing at Peony Park.
In 1959, Mary Jane met Tom, her life's love, best friend and husband of 60 years. While attending UNO and Creighton respectively, a lucky coin toss, he won the chance to meet and play softball with her. They wed in 1960 and the next year Colleen was born, followed by Thomas, Patrick and Shannon. Their lives and livelihood took the family from Florida to California, but Nebraska and their midwestern values always remained in their hearts.
As a wife and mother, MJ was truly their "Cheerleading Captain". She gave 110% in support of her kids' pursuits, as a school volunteer, baseball mom, scout leader. She loved holidays and her marathon baking sessions were as legendary as her costume designs, pattern making and sewing skills. Her care, guidance and loving nature shaped each of her children's futures in profound ways. As a grandparent and great-grandparent she redoubled that devotion and support. An empty nester, she realized her teenaged business aspiration of going into business for herself. For 30 years, she and her husband worked in tandem to develop and expand their business.
A life-long learner, MJ took numerous classes in diverse areas of interest. Exceptionally driven and creative, she loved a challenge and took delight in mastering new skills. She enjoyed travel, museums, amusement parks, history, murder mysteries, puzzles and games and was a lover of all creatures great and small, especially her kitties. She was happiest surrounded by her extensive family sharing adventures and making memories.
Mary Jane leaves behind her beloved husband, Tom W. Devaney; daughter: Colleen (Don Dyke), granddaughter, Michaela Jacquet (Jeremiah) and great-grandson, Cameron, and grandson, Jamison; son: Tom (Liza), grandsons, Sean and Ryan; son: Pat; daughter: Shannon, grandsons, Spencer and Tanner Lussier; and sister, Sherry Thiebauth.
REQUIEM MASS: 12pm Monday, March 29, at Mission San Fernando Rey de Espana, Mission Hills, CA. To livestream the Service go to: https://vimeo.com/event/804555/2d50208d66
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary Jane's honor. Like many moms, she showed her love through food and TLC. The charities noted below best illustrate this and her compassion for others.
No Kid Hungry https://secure.nokidhungry.org/site/Donation
1-800-222-1767
Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore MD 21275-5475
Union Rescue Mission https://www.urm.org/donate-8?_ga=2.222017816.1099856809.1616225296-300399470.1616225296
Union Rescue Mission, 545 S. San Pedro St. Los Angeles, CA 90013
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.