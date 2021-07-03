Dorner, Mary A.



March 17, 1931 - July 1, 2021



Mary A. Dorner, age 90, passed away peacefully at Jennie Edmundson Hospital July 1, 2021. She was born March 17, 1931 to August and Lorna (Mansperger) Dorner in Omaha, NE. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and loved animals. Her pride and joy were her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Gloria June Peck; sister-in-law, Luna Faye Dorner. Mary is survived by her sister, Janis Dorner; nieces, nephews, family



and friends.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, July 5, 2021, 11am, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 3, 2021.