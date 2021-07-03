Menu
Mary A. Dorner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Dorner, Mary A.

March 17, 1931 - July 1, 2021

Mary A. Dorner, age 90, passed away peacefully at Jennie Edmundson Hospital July 1, 2021. She was born March 17, 1931 to August and Lorna (Mansperger) Dorner in Omaha, NE. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and loved animals. Her pride and joy were her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Gloria June Peck; sister-in-law, Luna Faye Dorner. Mary is survived by her sister, Janis Dorner; nieces, nephews, family

and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, July 5, 2021, 11am, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
