Bahl, Mary E.
February 21, 1937 - November 19, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; parents; and brother. Survived by daughter, Kim (Fred) Crum; siblings, Jean (Steve) Berscheid, Shirley Arndt, Richard Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION Monday 5-7pm. SERVICE 1pm Tuesday, November 24, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.