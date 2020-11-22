Bahl, Mary E.February 21, 1937 - November 19, 2020Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; parents; and brother. Survived by daughter, Kim (Fred) Crum; siblings, Jean (Steve) Berscheid, Shirley Arndt, Richard Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.VISITATION Monday 5-7pm. SERVICE 1pm Tuesday, November 24, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000