Mary E. "Betsey" Tully
Tully, Mary E. "Betsey" (Lieber)

May 12, 1931 - October 23, 2020

Betsey was born in Papillion, NE and a UNL Graduate. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Allen Tully; parents, Emily and Earl Lieber; brothers, David and Dean Lieber; and sons, David Tully and Paul Tully. Betsey is survived by her daughter, Julie (Tom) Westman; sister, Nancy Hatfield of Phoenix, AZ; and grandchildren, Max McCann, Jamie Tully, and Trevor Tully.

A Private Graveside Service will be held for family members.

John A. Gentleman

Mortuaries and Crematory - Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
