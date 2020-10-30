Bezy, Mary ElizabethOctober 16, 1921 - October 26, 2020Mary Elizabeth (Bachhuber) Bezy, age 99 of Bellevue, NE, peacefully went to meet our Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born on Oct. 16, 1921, in Fond du Lac, WI, the first child of Marguerite (Riley) and Gilbert Bachhuber, Mary Elizabeth grew up in Mayville, WI, enjoying tennis, boating, and music. Following graduation from Mayville High School in 1939, she attended St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond du Lac. Always a patriot, she served as a nurse in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II. Mary Elizabeth married Henry Bezy, Jr. in Seattle, WA, in 1947. First moving to Fairbanks, AK, this military family subsequently lived in Madison, WI, Battle Creek, MI, San Antonio, TX, Evreux, France, Bitburg Air Base, Germany, and Altus, OK, before residing in Bellevue in 1966.Blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth was ever a woman of adventure and travel. Her favorite world destinations included Italy, Machu Picchu, the Amazon Jungle, the Mexican Baja, her numerous annual months as a nurse volunteer in St. Lucia, and always precious times in the north woods of Wisconsin. For many decades she was a member of the Perpetual Adoration Society of St. Mary's, attended her weekly sewing club, volunteered at the local library and as a nurse volunteer for the American Red Cross, and she supported the Gold Star Wives.Her passions and talents broadly included time and experiences with family and friends, reading, gardening, bridge, skiing, and cooking. Mary Elizabeth will always be loved and remembered as an amazing wife, mother, Nana, Great Nana, prayer warrior, and dear friend to many. She loved God, her faith, and her family. May she forever rest in peace and favor with our God in Heaven!Preceded in death by husband, Henry; parents, Gilbert and Marguerite; brother, Andrew; sister, Jean.Survived by children, John, Susan, Mark, Tim, Tom; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Sunday, November 1st, 5-7pm, Guild Rosary 4:30pm, Vigil Service and Nurse Honor Guard 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 2nd, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Interment: Offutt Air Force Base Cemetery. Memorials: St. Mary's Church Perpetual Adoration Society or St. Mary's School.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com