Mary "Kay" Forslund
FUNERAL HOME
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Forslund, Mary "Kay" (Wingert)

Age 80

Passed away peacefully November 27th, 2020, in Inver Grove Heights, MN.

Preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Mary Wingert; and brother, David Wingert. She is greatly missed by daughter, Kristen (Steve) Steichen; son, Rob (Heather) Forslund; granddaughter, Charlotte Forslund; brothers, Harry (Kay) Wingert and Frank (Leanne) Wingert; sister, Gayle Wingert; sister-in-law, Pat Wingert; and her nieces and nephews.

Kay grew up near Kingsley, IA, raised a family in Austin, MN, moved to Omaha, NE (where she lived 20 years and retired from the Sarpy County Election office) and eventually returned to Minnesota to be near family.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:30am at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S 114th St. Omaha, NE 68144. VISITATION at the Church one hour prior.

Roberts Funeral & Cremation Chapel

8108 Barbara Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

(651) 455-2035 | www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Presbyterian Church of the Cross
1517 S 114th St., Omaha, NE
Jun
7
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Presbyterian Church of the Cross
1517 S 114th St. , Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay was such a lovely person inside and out. She is missed deeply by so many
Jan,Steve,William & Caroline Moore
Friend
June 7, 2021
