Forslund, Mary "Kay" (Wingert)



Age 80



Passed away peacefully November 27th, 2020, in Inver Grove Heights, MN.



Preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Mary Wingert; and brother, David Wingert. She is greatly missed by daughter, Kristen (Steve) Steichen; son, Rob (Heather) Forslund; granddaughter, Charlotte Forslund; brothers, Harry (Kay) Wingert and Frank (Leanne) Wingert; sister, Gayle Wingert; sister-in-law, Pat Wingert; and her nieces and nephews.



Kay grew up near Kingsley, IA, raised a family in Austin, MN, moved to Omaha, NE (where she lived 20 years and retired from the Sarpy County Election office) and eventually returned to Minnesota to be near family.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:30am at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S 114th St. Omaha, NE 68144. VISITATION at the Church one hour prior.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.