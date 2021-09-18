Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
French, Mary E. "Maribeth" "Beth"
December 30, 1928 - September 16, 2021
Maribeth was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Howard H. and Marjorie A. (Kerr) Speight. She moved to Council Bluffs in 1942, and was married to John "Jack" French, Sr. for 70 years. Maribeth was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and retired from Mercy Hospital Business Office. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who knew her as Nanny Beth. Maribeth is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; Howard, Richard, Robert; sister, Vera Martinez; grandson, Steve Larson; and twin great-grandchildren, Caleb and Lily Escritt. She is survived by her children, John "Jack" Jr. (Patricia), Ralston, NE; Dick (Charlotte), Russellville, AR; Susan (Mike) Opal, Co. Bluffs; 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Colleen McMillen, Fort Collins, CO; Jeannine Eckermann, The Villages, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Private family services at a later date.
I have many fond and loving memories of my Aunt Beth. I know my mom and their girl friends were patiently waiting for her, and they are all together again, in Heaven, playing Scrabble and having a lovely time! I love you, Aunt Beth. I'll see you on the other side.
Peggy French Johnston
Family
September 20, 2021
Susie, Mike and family -
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Take care!