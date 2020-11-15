Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary "Nonnie" Frenzer
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Frenzer, Mary "Nonnie"

June 25, 1944 - November 12, 2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 12th, 2020. As a devoted wife to the love of her life, Dave, for 51 years, Nonnie was immensely proud of her 3 children and 5 grandchildren. She brought love, laughter, and countless compliments to all those around her. Nonnie shared her love of reading and books with hundreds of children during her teaching career which spanned over 30 years. She also served as a volunteer for St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church and Emergency Pregnancy Services. She was sweet, giving, kind, funny, and left a beautiful mark on all of our lives.

Survived by husband, David Frenzer; children, Suzanne Wolff, Laura Frenzer, Joel Frenzer; grandchildren, Madeleine, Sam, Charlie, Daphne and Vivienne; brothers, Ken (Teri) McCandless, Paul (Margie) McCandless, John (Marianne) McCandless, Mike (Beth) McCandless; sister, Kathy (John) Opitz; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). Due to Covid restrictions. Services will be at a later date.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.