Gaffney, Mary A.



October 19, 1930 - December 2, 2021



Mary A. Gaffney, age 91, passed away on December 2, 2021. She is survived by husband, William D. Gaffney; 10 children; 40 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.



FUNERAL MASS on Wednesday, December 15, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Memorials to Thomas More Society, or Mater Filius of Nebraska.



JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY



72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street



(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.