Galvan, MaryMay 15, 1940 - October 1, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Sylvester "Silver" Galvan; siblings, George Mercado, Victoria Sosa and Connie Mercado. Survived by children, Patricia (Ricardo) Ariza, Sylvia Galvan-Samsel, David J. Galvan and Mary (Matt) Rocha; grandchildren, Matt Martin, Maddy Martin, Felicia Ariza and Gabriel Ariza; great grandchildren, Alejandro Martin, Giovanni Garcia and Daxton Martin; many family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to St. Frances Cabrini Church. VISITATION Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-7pm with ROSARY SERVICE 6pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS Wednesday, October 7, 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108. INTERMENT held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500