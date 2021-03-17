LaVista, NE. Passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Mary had a strong faith in God that helped her strive to over come every obstacle and, while she may have lost her four year battle to cancer, she has won the victory in Christ. She spent her life lovingly devoted to her husband, Larry of 38 years; her children, Melinda, Melissa, Penny, Kimberly, Amy, and Gordon; her 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard, Julie, Annis and Marci. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, March 19th at 12:30pm at the Springfield Community Center, 104 Main St., Springfield, NE 68059, followed by the internment at Omaha National Cemetery. Afterwards please join us for a meal and continued fellowship back at the Springfield Community Center.
Our sweet cousin Mary recently moved to her new home where she is greeted with joy by all the folks she knew who moved there before her. But make no mistake we here will greatly miss her, until we can be there and see her again. Be with God in rejoicing and everlasting happiness , dear Mary. My & Bob's sympathies for your loss, dear family & friends.
Cousin Bob Schawo and wife Evangeline
March 18, 2021
My amazing Aunt Mary never missed a beat in making someone feel welcome. I did not get to see her often, but the memories are precious. She made this odd kid always feel like a part of the group and like Grandma Schawo seem to always know what to say.
Thank for showing Christ to us kids and showing what it means to hold steadfast in the storms of life.
You will be missed.
Tamara Schawo Lambert
March 18, 2021
Shelby Lange
March 17, 2021
Mary always had a smile on her face no matter what the situation. I enjoyed her uplifting personality and upward outlook on life. I am so grateful that God put her in my life for a little while and we could become friends. I was blessed to be able to work with her on a few of the MOBA projects. My sincere sympathies to the family.