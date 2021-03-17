Gleason, Mary Schawo



March 15, 2021



LaVista, NE. Passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Mary had a strong faith in God that helped her strive to over come every obstacle and, while she may have lost her four year battle to cancer, she has won the victory in Christ. She spent her life lovingly devoted to her husband, Larry of 38 years; her children, Melinda, Melissa, Penny, Kimberly, Amy, and Gordon; her 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Richard, Julie, Annis and Marci. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother.



A celebration of her life will be held Friday, March 19th at 12:30pm at the Springfield Community Center, 104 Main St., Springfield, NE 68059, followed by the internment at Omaha National Cemetery. Afterwards please join us for a meal and continued fellowship back at the Springfield Community Center.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.