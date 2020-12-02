Wipf, Mary H.



Age 91



Preceded in death by husband, Delbert; parents, Harry and Mary (DeJong) Gladwin. Survived by children, Rosemary Haire, Bellevue, Raymond L. Wipf, Oregon, Ruth Johanson, Omaha; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at the funeral home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN



11902 W. Center Road



402-333-7200 | www.Crosby-Burket.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.