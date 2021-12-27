Menu
Mary Joyce Hamilton
Hamilton, Mary Joyce (Hays)

Age 82 - December 21, 2021

Although her memories and identity slipped away just as light leaves a dying star, the warm and bright memories that she created for all of those that loved her will be everlasting.

Mary Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her brother, James Moore; her children, Ronald Hamilton, Linda Hamilton-Brigham (and husband, Brent), and David Hamilton (and partner, Michele); her grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, and Megan; as well as her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Isla, Noah, and Aubree.

No Services.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss.She truly was a wonderful person.
warren sheehy
January 1, 2022
